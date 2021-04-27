Morgan Stanley Grows Stake in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 71.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,965 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of SVMK worth $7,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SVMK. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVMK by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,624,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,046,000 after acquiring an additional 410,668 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in SVMK by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,366,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,469,000 after acquiring an additional 603,467 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SVMK by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,343,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,321,000 after acquiring an additional 29,060 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in SVMK by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,291,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,992,000 after purchasing an additional 24,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of SVMK by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,227,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,354,000 after purchasing an additional 169,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SVMK shares. TheStreet cut SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on SVMK in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on SVMK from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.13.

SVMK stock opened at $18.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. SVMK Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $28.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.10.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 29.97% and a negative net margin of 26.35%. The firm had revenue of $100.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SVMK Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SVMK news, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 3,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $75,301.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 29,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $829,024.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,355 shares of company stock worth $2,969,253 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

