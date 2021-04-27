Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 88.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 122,338 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.43% of American Assets Trust worth $7,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,016,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,409,000 after acquiring an additional 531,429 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 6,781,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,836,000 after buying an additional 413,016 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,406,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,507,000 after buying an additional 265,380 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,422,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,089,000 after buying an additional 567,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 771,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,274,000 after acquiring an additional 307,236 shares during the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.87 per share, with a total value of $169,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 117,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,480,941.00. 32.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAT stock opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.73 and a twelve month high of $36.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.76 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.82 and a 200 day moving average of $29.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 2.94%. On average, research analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

AAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Assets Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $27.40 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

American Assets Trust Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

