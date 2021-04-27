Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 48.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,430 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.80% of United Natural Foods worth $7,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNFI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in United Natural Foods by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 772,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,339,000 after buying an additional 37,918 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 61,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Shares of UNFI opened at $35.43 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.51. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $41.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.66.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNFI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

In other news, President Christopher P. Testa sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $792,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 29,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $379,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,926.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,909 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,378. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.