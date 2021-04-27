Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,415 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of Westlake Chemical worth $7,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,560,473 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,334,000 after acquiring an additional 12,759 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,932,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,122,000 after acquiring an additional 30,880 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Westlake Chemical by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,954,000 after purchasing an additional 13,641 shares during the last quarter. 28.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

WLK stock opened at $93.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.72. Westlake Chemical Co. has a one year low of $36.09 and a one year high of $97.80.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.13%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WLK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Westlake Chemical from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised Westlake Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Westlake Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

In other news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $87,461.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,461.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 15,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $1,490,578.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,519 shares of company stock valued at $8,415,449 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.