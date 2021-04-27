Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,922 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.43% of Horace Mann Educators worth $7,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter worth about $814,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 344,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 171,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,229,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 987 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $43,329.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $141,952.47. Insiders have sold 8,203 shares of company stock valued at $355,503 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMN stock opened at $40.36 on Tuesday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12 month low of $30.48 and a 12 month high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.45.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $352.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 9.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is 56.36%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

