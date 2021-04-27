Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 88.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,580 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of United Therapeutics worth $6,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $778,126.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $357,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.13.

UTHR stock opened at $208.11 on Tuesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $98.37 and a 1 year high of $212.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 7.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.18.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.77). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

