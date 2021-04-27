Morgan Stanley Has $6.99 Million Stock Position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,264 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.46% of LTC Properties worth $6,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC opened at $43.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 10.28 and a quick ratio of 10.28. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.02 and a 1 year high of $44.73.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 56.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.03%.

LTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

LTC Properties Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.