Morgan Stanley Has $7.09 Million Stock Holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 1,135.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 653,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 600,965 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.67% of Adverum Biotechnologies worth $7,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADVM. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 188.3% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,404,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,544 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,100,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,657,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,967,000 after acquiring an additional 602,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,042,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,343,000 after acquiring an additional 240,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Institute of Technology bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,454,000. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Leone D. Patterson sold 12,533 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $176,715.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurent Fischer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,764.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADVM opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.72. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $26.98.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

ADVM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adverum Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

