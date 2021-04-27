Morgan Stanley Has $7.12 Million Stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 174.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,603 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of CNO Financial Group worth $7,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the third quarter worth $56,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 98.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CNO Financial Group news, SVP John R. Kline sold 9,757 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $241,876.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,507.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 62,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $1,545,402.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 194,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,851.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,965 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley lifted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Shares of CNO opened at $25.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.41. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.64 and a 1 year high of $26.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.66.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. CNO Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

