Morgan Stanley Has $7.26 Million Holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 671.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,669,365 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,453,035 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.02% of SunCoke Energy worth $7,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SXC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,220,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,081,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,906,000 after purchasing an additional 451,094 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,796,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 314,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 120,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,773,317 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,764,000 after purchasing an additional 114,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SXC opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $7.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.81 million, a P/E ratio of 74.89 and a beta of 1.20.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.60 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 1.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SXC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of SunCoke Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

