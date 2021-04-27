Morgan Stanley Has $7.33 Million Stock Position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 87.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 11,945 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.50% of Mesa Laboratories worth $7,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLAB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 776,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $222,500,000 after acquiring an additional 26,256 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $144,650,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 130,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,519,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 109,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,251,000 after buying an additional 13,049 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,457,000 after acquiring an additional 12,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $260.97 on Tuesday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.54 and a 52 week high of $307.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $252.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -372.81 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 13.74, a current ratio of 14.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.51). Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $34.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.20%.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.78, for a total value of $60,606.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 377 shares in the company, valued at $102,461.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total value of $125,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,408,168.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,193 shares of company stock worth $2,216,028. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

