Morgan Stanley Has $7.44 Million Position in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 3,761.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 606,233 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.69% of Kimball International worth $7,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimball International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 316,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 52,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 17,861 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Kimball International by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 14,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBAL opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $513.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average is $12.41. Kimball International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $14.68.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). Kimball International had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $136.20 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Kimball International in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

