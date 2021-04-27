Morgan Stanley Has $7.45 Million Stock Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,498,322 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 487,152 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.41% of Southwestern Energy worth $7,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth $41,018,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,016,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $298,050,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105,964 shares in the last quarter. Western Asset Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,533,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,477,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth $2,806,000. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWN stock opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average of $3.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.53. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $779.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.05 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 127.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

SWN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Johnson Rice raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Southwestern Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.22.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

