Morgan Stanley Has $7.53 Million Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,113 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of Compass Minerals International worth $7,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 8,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

CMP stock opened at $68.94 on Tuesday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $70.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.31.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $421.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.45 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.38%. On average, analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

CMP has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

