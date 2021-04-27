Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,093 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Albany International worth $7,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Albany International in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Albany International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Albany International by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Albany International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Albany International in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AIN shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Albany International in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albany International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.17.

In related news, VP David M. Pawlick sold 2,000 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $158,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,314 shares in the company, valued at $183,477.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $82,640.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $289,382. 5.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $89.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.57. Albany International Corp. has a 52-week low of $45.93 and a 52-week high of $89.80. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.25. Albany International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 17.39%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.46%.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

