Morgan Stanley Increases Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target to $280.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $258.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 14.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Lennox International from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Lennox International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.42.

Shares of LII traded down $3.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $329.19. The stock had a trading volume of 661 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,481. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 0.81. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $173.24 and a 52 week high of $348.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $316.46 and a 200 day moving average of $292.24.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $1.02. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $930.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lennox International news, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.74, for a total transaction of $582,009.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,573,794.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.96, for a total transaction of $130,951.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,053.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,676 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,777 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Lennox International by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $452,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 26.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,731,000 after acquiring an additional 44,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 273,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,957,000 after acquiring an additional 125,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

