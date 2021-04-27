Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF)

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Vantage Towers in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vantage Towers in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Vantage Towers in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Vantage Towers alerts:

Shares of VTWRF remained flat at $$28.70 during midday trading on Tuesday. Vantage Towers has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05.

Vantage Towers AG operates as a tower infrastructure company in Europe. The company engages in the building, operation, and leasing of tower infrastructure. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cells. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Vantage Towers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vantage Towers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.