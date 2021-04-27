Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was upgraded by Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $91.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.15.

NYSE MS opened at $81.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $35.53 and a 1-year high of $86.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,409,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,740,591,000 after buying an additional 10,552,671 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,972,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,465,213,000 after buying an additional 18,409,146 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,296,799,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,475,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,567,000 after buying an additional 1,789,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,109,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,890,000 after buying an additional 392,150 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

