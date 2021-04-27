Morgan Stanley Purchases 10,306 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,306 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.68% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $7,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

NXRT stock opened at $50.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $51.65.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 8.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3413 per share. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 62.27%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NXRT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

