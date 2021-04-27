Morgan Stanley Purchases 265,587 Shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 211.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265,587 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.86% of Meredith worth $7,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDP. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meredith by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meredith by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Meredith by 25.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Meredith in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Meredith by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Meredith stock opened at $31.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.60. Meredith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.50.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $1.07. Meredith had a positive return on equity of 37.46% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $901.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Meredith’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Meredith Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark upgraded Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded Meredith from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Meredith from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

