Morgan Stanley Purchases 28,935 Shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,935 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.72% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $7,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $794,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, David Loasby bought a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,032,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLTB opened at $52.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.61. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.82 and a 1-year high of $52.90.

