Morgan Stanley Purchases 30,950 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,950 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of Gildan Activewear worth $7,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIL opened at $35.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.84 and its 200-day moving average is $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $34.26.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $690.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

GIL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.29.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

