Morgan Stanley Purchases 343,619 Shares of Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) by 261.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 343,619 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.94% of Knoll worth $6,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knoll by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,631,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,315,000 after acquiring an additional 235,845 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knoll by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 574,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,427,000 after buying an additional 34,871 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knoll by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 278,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 55,273 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Knoll by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 261,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Knoll by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 230,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Furniture Holdings S.A Global sold 789,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $18,366,872.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KNL opened at $23.70 on Tuesday. Knoll, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.67 and a 1-year high of $24.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day moving average of $15.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 69.71 and a beta of 1.89.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $312.90 million for the quarter. Knoll had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 16.36%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

About Knoll

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

