Morgan Stanley Purchases 70,756 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,756 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $7,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPRT. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000.

EPRT opened at $26.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a current ratio of 14.29. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.46 and a 52-week high of $26.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 46.12 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.48.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 3.73%. Research analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.38%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EPRT. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.95.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

