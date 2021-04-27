Morgan Stanley Raises Holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 55.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,321 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,002 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.43% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $7,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FFBC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 921,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,158,000 after buying an additional 276,295 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 4,627.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 270,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 264,844 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 1,417.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 209,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after buying an additional 195,725 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter valued at $1,228,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,500,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,301,000 after buying an additional 56,015 shares during the period. 72.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 41,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $893,714.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 241,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,474. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $345,436.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 282,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,003.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of FFBC opened at $24.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. First Financial Bancorp. has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $26.62.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

