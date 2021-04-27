Morgan Stanley Raises Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target to $458.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $445.00 to $458.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.90.

Shares of LMT opened at $371.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $103.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $367.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.74. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $96,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

