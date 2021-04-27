Morgan Stanley Raises Position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 65.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 319,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 126,682 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of Santander Consumer USA worth $7,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,622,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,806,000 after buying an additional 2,498,737 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 512.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 350,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after purchasing an additional 293,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 264,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Sovarnum Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,200,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 173,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after buying an additional 44,230 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $393,993.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,504.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on SC. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Santander Consumer USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.45.

Shares of NYSE SC opened at $31.76 on Tuesday. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $32.09. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.17. The company has a current ratio of 59.10, a quick ratio of 59.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

