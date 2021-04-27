Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 186.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,371 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of Coca-Cola FEMSA worth $7,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 44,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. 8.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KOF opened at $49.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $36.16 and a 1 year high of $50.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $1.2729 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.26%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

