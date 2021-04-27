Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,548 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 23,890 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.13% of National Presto Industries worth $7,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 5,255.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 65,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 63,806 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in National Presto Industries by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 452,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,027,000 after purchasing an additional 21,575 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in National Presto Industries by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 846,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,857,000 after purchasing an additional 16,103 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,581,000 after purchasing an additional 8,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares in the last quarter. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NPK opened at $104.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.79. The company has a market cap of $738.79 million, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.65. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $77.46 and a one year high of $117.87.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%.

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense and safety products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

