Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 104.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,302 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of WNS worth $7,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in WNS by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,161,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,691,000 after acquiring an additional 266,665 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in WNS by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 922,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,458,000 after buying an additional 222,024 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in WNS by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 989,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,270,000 after buying an additional 166,685 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WNS in the fourth quarter worth about $9,131,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of WNS by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,669,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,276,000 after purchasing an additional 37,704 shares during the last quarter. 99.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WNS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of WNS from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on WNS from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of WNS in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on WNS from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.10.

WNS stock opened at $73.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.48. WNS has a 12 month low of $38.76 and a 12 month high of $78.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. WNS had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $228.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WNS will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

