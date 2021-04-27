Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF)

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schroders from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Societe Generale began coverage on Schroders in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Schroders has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of SHNWF stock remained flat at $$49.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 61 shares, compared to its average volume of 648. Schroders has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $51.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.39.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

