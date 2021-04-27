Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY)

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

VWAGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. AlphaValue upgraded Volkswagen to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC lowered Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volkswagen has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:VWAGY traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,147. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $48.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.62 and a 200-day moving average of $23.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.52.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter. Volkswagen had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $76.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Volkswagen will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

