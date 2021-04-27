Morgan Stanley Reduces Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,278 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 6.17% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $7,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 404,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,200,000 after acquiring an additional 96,233 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 210,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,017,000 after acquiring an additional 11,888 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 137.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XSMO opened at $52.19 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $29.08 and a twelve month high of $56.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.91.

