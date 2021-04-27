Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 70,456 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.67% of Dril-Quip worth $6,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRQ. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dril-Quip in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

Shares of DRQ stock opened at $28.79 on Tuesday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $40.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.24 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.43.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $87.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.78 million. Dril-Quip had a positive return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $329,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 64,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,941.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $65,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,217.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DRQ shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Dril-Quip has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

