Morgan Stanley Sells 150,738 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 556,704 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 150,738 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of CommScope worth $7,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CommScope in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 1,500.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in CommScope in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CommScope stock opened at $16.82 on Tuesday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $17.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 51.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COMM. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CommScope from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

