Morgan Stanley Sells 238,998 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 64.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 238,998 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.15% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $7,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 171,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 8,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 357,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $63.59 on Tuesday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a twelve month low of $38.84 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.35 and its 200 day moving average is $59.49. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.98 and a beta of 1.19.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.75 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 13.64%. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DSGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.