Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.19

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.19 and traded as low as C$5.19. Morguard Real Estate Inv. shares last traded at C$5.27, with a volume of 50,514 shares trading hands.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$337.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.19.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

