Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $255.78

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $255.78 and last traded at $255.65, with a volume of 2609 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $252.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $235.88 and its 200-day moving average is $220.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $380.40 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 13.11%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.69, for a total value of $810,906.21. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,004,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,270,172,109.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,771 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.77, for a total value of $4,260,952.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,093,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,578,001,500.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,358 shares of company stock valued at $39,460,893 over the last ninety days. 49.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Morningstar by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 230.6% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,656,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 47.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

