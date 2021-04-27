MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Down to $23.58

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.58, but opened at $23.02. MorphoSys shares last traded at $23.01, with a volume of 10 shares trading hands.
MOR has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MorphoSys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.
The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 112.29 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.77.
MorphoSys Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOR)
MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.
Read More: No Load Funds
Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.