MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.92

MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.92 and traded as high as $4.00. MoSys shares last traded at $3.92, with a volume of 150,527 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $24.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Get MoSys alerts:

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The semiconductor producer reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter. MoSys had a negative net margin of 45.87% and a negative return on equity of 81.92%.

MoSys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, and computing markets.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for MoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.