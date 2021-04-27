Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.50

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.50 and last traded at $32.39, with a volume of 1293 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.31.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Movado Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Movado Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

The stock has a market cap of $749.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. Movado Group had a negative net margin of 26.64% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. On average, analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.96%.

In other Movado Group news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $157,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,083.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan H. Howard sold 4,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $115,508.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Movado Group by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 68,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 30,430 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Movado Group by 264.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Movado Group by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 92,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Movado Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Movado Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 30,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

About Movado Group (NYSE:MOV)

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Scuderia Ferrari.

