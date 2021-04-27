MovieBloc (MBL) Reaches Market Cap of $110.98 Million

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 27th. In the last week, MovieBloc has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One MovieBloc coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $110.98 million and approximately $19.06 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00067086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00020278 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00064879 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $450.04 or 0.00813598 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.01 or 0.00097635 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,619.84 or 0.08351907 BTC.

MovieBloc Coin Profile

MBL is a coin. It was first traded on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,196,816,435 coins. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc . The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

MovieBloc Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

