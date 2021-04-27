mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Short Interest Up 119,800.0% in April

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,900 shares, a growth of 119,800.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 429,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

XDSL remained flat at $$0.30 during trading on Tuesday. 108,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,580. mPhase Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average of $0.14.

Get mPhase Technologies alerts:

mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS:XDSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. mPhase Technologies had a negative net margin of 59.98% and a negative return on equity of 1,341.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 million for the quarter.

mPhase Technologies, Inc develops and commercializes artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions for telecommunications, learning, travel, and nanotechnology applications. It operates through five segments: Online Training, Consumer Engagement, Travel Planning, Data Analysis, and Battery Technology.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for mPhase Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mPhase Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.