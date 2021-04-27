mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Short Interest Up 119,800.0% in April

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,900 shares, a growth of 119,800.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 429,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

XDSL remained flat at $$0.30 during trading on Tuesday. 108,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,580. mPhase Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average of $0.14.

mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS:XDSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. mPhase Technologies had a negative net margin of 59.98% and a negative return on equity of 1,341.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 million for the quarter.

About mPhase Technologies

mPhase Technologies, Inc develops and commercializes artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions for telecommunications, learning, travel, and nanotechnology applications. It operates through five segments: Online Training, Consumer Engagement, Travel Planning, Data Analysis, and Battery Technology.

