Mplx (MPLX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Mplx to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 26.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Mplx to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $26.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.06 and a 200 day moving average of $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Mplx has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $26.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 2.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.30%. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 118.53%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Truist raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

