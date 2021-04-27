MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.43 and the lowest is $1.29. MSC Industrial Direct reported earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 14th.

On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full-year earnings of $4.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share.

MSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. William Blair upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.33.

In other news, Director Mitchell Jacobson acquired 67,796 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.04 per share, with a total value of $5,290,799.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 67,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,290,799.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Philip Peller sold 1,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $155,320.98. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,461 shares of company stock valued at $9,816,062. Corporate insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 418.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter worth $167,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSM stock traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $91.86. The stock had a trading volume of 343,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,941. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.00. MSC Industrial Direct has a one year low of $56.29 and a one year high of $93.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

