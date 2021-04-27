MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Declares $0.78 Quarterly Dividend

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.78 per share by the technology company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%.

MSCI has increased its dividend payment by 121.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years.

Shares of MSCI opened at $487.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $436.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $415.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.80 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI has a 52 week low of $299.09 and a 52 week high of $490.19.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.20. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The business had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MSCI will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.71.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 267,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,644,271.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

