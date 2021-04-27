MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,509 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of MSCI worth $41,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,057,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,650,435,000 after acquiring an additional 359,793 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,167,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of MSCI by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,569,000 after acquiring an additional 158,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 36,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 145,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,836,000 after purchasing an additional 144,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 267,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,644,271.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. MSCI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.71.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $487.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $436.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $415.73. The company has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.80 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $299.09 and a 1-year high of $490.19.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

