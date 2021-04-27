MSD Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:MSDAU) Quiet Period Will End on May 4th

MSD Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:MSDAU) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, May 4th. MSD Acquisition had issued 50,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 25th. The total size of the offering was $500,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MSDAU opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. MSD Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64.

MSD Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

