MurAll Price Hits $0.0009 on Exchanges (PAINT)

MurAll (CURRENCY:PAINT) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One MurAll coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MurAll has traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. MurAll has a total market cap of $7.88 million and $874,416.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MurAll Profile

PAINT is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,842,110 coins and its circulating supply is 8,351,569,785 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

Buying and Selling MurAll

