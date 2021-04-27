Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 75.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 608,712 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,902,653 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Murphy Oil worth $7,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUR. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $354,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 192.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 3.33. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.35.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $440.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.63 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 46.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.47%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.77.

In other news, VP John B. Gardner sold 11,958 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $172,314.78. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $1,507,500.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 138,017 shares of company stock valued at $2,519,858. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

